Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) PT Set at $19.00 by HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) has been assigned a $19.00 price target by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 321.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,478. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.32.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.25. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,585.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,343,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,912 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,270,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 630,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 287,281 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.