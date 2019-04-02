Celanese (CE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celanese’s first-quarter earnings estimates have been stable lately. The company’s strategic measures that include acquisitions and operational cost savings through productivity actions will support earnings. It should also gain from expansion in emerging regions. However, Celanese issued a downbeat earnings guidance for 2019. The company is exposed to headwinds from weak acetate tow pricing and soft acetyl demand. Low utilization rates across the tow industry are hurting prices of acetate tow. Moreover, economic weakness across Europe and Asia is expected to affect the company’s results in first-half 2019. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation. Its balance sheet leverage is also relatively high. Celanese has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CE. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “sell” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.24.

NYSE CE traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,621,000 after purchasing an additional 369,361 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 67.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

