Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,628 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

NYSE CAT opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $161.60. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

