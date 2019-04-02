Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Cap of $110,860.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $110,860.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.02654607 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00013006 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000410 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005898 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001891 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000786 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 13,118,364 coins and its circulating supply is 12,820,657 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.