Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

CWST has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $34.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.95. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 114.82% and a net margin of 0.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 6,906 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $238,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 6,925 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $239,605.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,659 over the last three months. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

