Carvana (CVNA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $62.82. Approximately 2,768,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,047,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $2,971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 307,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $13,883,042.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,655,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,037,237 shares of company stock valued at $107,603,596. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,905,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 749.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 41.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after acquiring an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 41.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after acquiring an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,002 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

