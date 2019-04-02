CarMax (KMX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wedbush downgraded CarMax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.69.

KMX stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CarMax has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CarMax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 361,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 5.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $275,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

