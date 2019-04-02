Carmanah Technologies Corp (CMH) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Carmanah Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Carmanah Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Carmanah Technologies from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:CMH opened at C$6.70 on Tuesday. Carmanah Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The company has a market cap of $126.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Carmanah Technologies

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

