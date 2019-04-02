Capital One Financial Comments on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.39 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

