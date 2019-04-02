Capital Financial (CPFH) vs. Stifel Financial (SF) Critical Review

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Stifel Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capital Financial and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial 0.74% 20.10% 2.02% Stifel Financial 13.02% 14.85% 1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capital Financial and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Financial has a beta of -1.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital Financial pays an annual dividend of $50.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Stifel Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stifel Financial pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Financial and Stifel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial $15.57 million N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.02 billion 1.30 $393.96 million $5.28 10.37

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Capital Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

