CannTrust (CTST) Receives Accumulate Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their accumulate rating on shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE CTST opened at C$8.01 on Friday. CannTrust has a one year low of C$4.35 and a one year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of $819.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.99 million. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 131.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CannTrust will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

