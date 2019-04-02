Canadian Metals Inc (CNSX:CME) shares fell 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05. 254,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/canadian-metals-cme-trading-down-18-2.html.

Canadian Metals Company Profile (CNSX:CME)

Canadian Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec and New Brunswick. The company owns a 100% interest in the Langis project, a silica deposit located in the Matane region, Québec. It also holds a 20% interest in the Tetagouche, Silicate Brutus, Seignelay, Lac Robot, Baie-Trinité, and Mouchalagane properties.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.