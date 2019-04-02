Cameco Corp (CCJ) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,365 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $628.85 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

