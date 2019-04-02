California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 21,187 Shares of Southwestern Energy (SWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-purchases-21187-shares-of-southwestern-energy-swn.html.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.