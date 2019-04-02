California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3 Million Position in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WesBanco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 496.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in WesBanco by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 675 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

