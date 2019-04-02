California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Travelport Worldwide worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 2.85%. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVPT. Imperial Capital lowered Travelport Worldwide to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers, such as airlines, hotel chains, and car rental companies with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

