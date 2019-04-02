California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 598.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $3,303,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,472,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,398,683.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

