California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Position in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Primoris Services worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 161.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 11,149 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $249,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 363,523 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $877.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-1-27-million-position-in-primoris-services-corp-prim.html.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.