CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of CalAmp worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,189,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CalAmp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,189,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CalAmp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $430.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.82. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, December 14th. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

