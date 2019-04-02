Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

CCD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 70,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,299. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

