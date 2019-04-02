Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 192,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
