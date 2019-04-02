Caci International (CACI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Caci International from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.08.

CACI stock opened at $185.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Caci International has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. Caci International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $90,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,892.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $48,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171 shares of company stock valued at $212,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Caci International by 380.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caci International by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Caci International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

