Burst (BURST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92,041.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $92,041.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burst has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Coinroom, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,031,780,883 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Coinroom, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

