Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 270,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 787,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,318. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

