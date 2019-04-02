Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SO stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,357. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

In other Southern news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,193. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

