Buckle (BKE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $19.13 on Monday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $917.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Buckle by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Buckle by 11.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Buckle by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

