Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $46,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $179,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

BC stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

