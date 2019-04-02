Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (X) PT at $24.55

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

X stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 107,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,866. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,295.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 999.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

