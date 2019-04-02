Brokerages Set Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Target Price at $29.33

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

TSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.84 on Friday. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $598.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,083.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

