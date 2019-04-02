Brokerages Set Lanxess AG (LXS) PT at $61.49

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.65 ($71.69).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of Lanxess stock traded up €1.71 ($1.99) on Thursday, hitting €50.58 ($58.81). The stock had a trading volume of 730,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Lanxess has a one year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a one year high of €72.60 ($84.42).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.