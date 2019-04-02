Brokerages Set Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN) PT at $51.47

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 51.47.

LHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 55 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

