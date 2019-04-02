Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Target Price at $129.40

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

In other news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 153,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,383,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,152,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,223,000 after buying an additional 200,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.