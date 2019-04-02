Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Price Target at $50.50

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $177,482.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,647.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,381,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

