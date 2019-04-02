Brokerages Expect Revlon Inc (REV) to Post ($0.73) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Revlon alerts:

REV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revlon in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Revlon stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 132,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,137. Revlon has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Revlon will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,064,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $821,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 7.2% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 67,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revlon by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.