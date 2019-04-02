Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $15.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $16.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $114.24. 959,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

