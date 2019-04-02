Brokerages Expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post sales of $50.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.80 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $29.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full-year sales of $169.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.48 million to $187.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.09 million, with estimates ranging from $194.08 million to $232.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 76.09%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $276.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -26.23%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

