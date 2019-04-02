Brokerages Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. 2,644,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $206,309.67. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $182,321.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,533 shares of company stock worth $4,032,493. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,452 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $646,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,213 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

