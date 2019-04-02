Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.36 Million

Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $698.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.70 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $668.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,790,047.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,678.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $399,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,372 shares of company stock worth $6,643,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.