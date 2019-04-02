Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report sales of $426.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.79 million and the lowest is $422.30 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $371.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $533,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 197,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,005,000 after acquiring an additional 170,411 shares in the last quarter.

SITE stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 328,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,687. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.04.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.