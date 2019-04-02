Brokerages Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) to Announce ($2.50) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($2.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHIP shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Seanergy Maritime to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.42.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

