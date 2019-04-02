Brokerages Anticipate Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.46. Gulfport Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.43 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $8.00 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,920,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after acquiring an additional 131,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1,769.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 288,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 273,359 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

