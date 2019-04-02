Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.13. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $101.43. 24,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,869. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $102.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $1,537,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $87,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,226,912. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

