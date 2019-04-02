Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Post $2.29 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.61 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

CM opened at $80.79 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.0616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 63,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.