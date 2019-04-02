Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) will report $548.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $550.53 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories reported sales of $551.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Rad Laboratories.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.17.
BIO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.14. 168,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,023. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.