Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) will report $548.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $550.53 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories reported sales of $551.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 4,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.14. 168,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,023. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.