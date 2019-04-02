Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.22 million. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

