BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $53.15 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,821,360,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,519,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,037,611,000 after purchasing an additional 625,051 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,587,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,161,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,091,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,017 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

Oracle stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. Oracle’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

