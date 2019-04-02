Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 135,088 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $288,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $101,984.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,225 shares of company stock worth $8,621,854 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

