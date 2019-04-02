Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Coverage Initiated at Boenning Scattergood

Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $581.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $367,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 209,692 shares of company stock worth $5,976,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,410,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

