Brf S.A. (BRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRFS. Santander upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BRF in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BRF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,065,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 235,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 279,760 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in BRF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,336,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,409 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

BRFS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 70,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. BRF has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.64.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

