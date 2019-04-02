Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.55 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,198.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

